Under Armour takes up to 30% off fleece styles + extra 40% off with sweatshirts from $15

Under Armour takes up to 30% off fleece styles and an extra 40% off with code FLEECE40 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Rival Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt that’s marked down to just $16 and originally sold for $40. This sweatshirt has a logo on the chest and you can choose from two color options. The fleece interior will help to keep you warm and it can easily be layered during cooler weather. This style was designed with the athlete in mind with a fit that’s not too tight or too loose, just the right, athletic, fit. Rated 4.9/5 stars from Under Armour customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

