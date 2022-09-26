Aqara Amazon Gold Box flash sale discounts HomeKit cameras, hubs, and accessories

Aqara is one of our favorite smart home brands here at 9to5Toys, and today you can now save across a collection of its accessories courtesy of Amazon. Through the end of the day, this 24-hour flash sale is delivering up to 24% in savings across the brand’s stable of HomeKit hubs, sensors, and even curtain drivers. These are some of the best prices of the year on the lineup if not just delivering new all-time lows outright.

Aqara Flash Sale discounts HomeKit hubs and more

Leading the way in the Aqara smart home sale, Amazon has the recently-released G3 Camera Hub marked down to its best price yet. Now on sale for $87.99, this is down from the usual $109 going rate in order to match the second-best price to date. We’ve only seen it sell for this low once before, with the $22 in savings marking a rare chance to save overall.

Featuring a 2K sensor that’s limited to 1080p feeds through HomeKit Secure Video, the G3 Camera packs in a Zigbee hub on top of its surveillance capabilities. Over at 9to5Mac, we just took a hands-on look at what the new release from Aqara has to offer, and walked away quite impressed by its ability to create a low-cost HomeKit setup. It’s also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, with AI facial and gesture recognition to round out the package.

A more affordable way to dive into the Aqara ecosystem joins in on the discounts today, as well. Right now you can score the recent Camera Hub G2H Pro for $55.99, which is down from its usual $70 price tag. This is the best price to date, and one of the first chances to save, too. Aqara’s new Camera Hub Indoor G2HPro takes a step down from the G3 camera above, but delivers a similar overall form-factor that packs a Zigbee hub into a 1080p surveillance package. Alongside HomeKit Secure Video, there’s also Alexa and Assistant support to go alongside night vision, two-way audio, and more.

Automate your curtains with a 20% discount on Aqara’s latest

One of the latest releases from from Aqara is also getting in on the savings, with the new Curtain Driver E1 dropping down to $79.99; just the curtain rod version is on sale, and is down from the usual $100 price tag. This is only the second discount we’ve seen to date at 20% off and matching the all-time low.

Much like all of the other accessories in the Aqara stable, the Curtain Driver E1 pairs over Zigbee 3.0 to the rest of your setup. That delivers support for all of the usual smart home integrations like HomeKit, Alexa, Google, IFTTT and even the upcoming Matter standard. The battery-powered device can run for 1-year on a single charge, and there’s also support for schedules based on sunrise and sunset.

Save on Aqara sensors through the end of the day

And alongside some of the more flagship releases, all of Aqara’s popular sensors are also joining in on the flash sale savings. Taking 20% off all of the expansions to your Zigbee networks, all of the following accessories are down to the best prices of the year.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!