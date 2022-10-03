Tile 2022 Mate item tracker now within $2 off the all-time low at $18 (Reg. $25), plus more

Amazon’s latest Tile sale has the brand’s 2022 Mate item tracker on sale for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is 28% off the going rate, within $2 of the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Now selling for $12 under the price of an Apple AirTag, while the Tile Mate isn’t quite as high-end an experience, it will still help keep tabs on valuables and track down your misplaced keys, bag, and much more. It delivers a 250-foot Bluetooth range but you can also leverage the Tile app for last known location data, Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri voice commands, and to use this system in reverse to find your missing phone. Head below for more details and deals after you dive into our hands-on review.

Amazon has also marked down the prices on Tile’s Slim card-style item tracker that slides into your wallet as well as the 2022 model Starter Pack consisting of the Mate detailed above and the Slim at 27% off the going rate. Pricing on these options starts at $25 Prime shipped and you’ll find everything waiting on this landing page.

Speaking of Tile, it just launched its new scannable Lost and Found QR Labels as well. Joining its current-generation item trackers above, new Tile Lost and Found Labels are the brand’s first stand-alone QR code-style adhesives “designed to attach identifiable information” to your gear. Available now with a 3-pack coming in at $14.99, get a closer look at what the are all about in our launch coverage.

Tile Mate Item Tracker features:

VERSATILE TRACKER – Tile helps you keep track of your things. Attach the Tile Mate to everyday things like keys, backpacks or purses. Use our free app to find them.

FIND NEARBY– Use the Tile app to ring your Tile when it’s within Bluetooth range or ask your Smart Home device to find it for you

FIND FAR AWAY — When outside of Bluetooth range, use the Tile app to view your Tile’s most recent location on a map

FIND YOUR PHONE – Double press the button on your Tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent

