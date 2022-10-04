Microsoft’s regularly $1,100 13-inch Surface Pro 8 falls to new all-time low of $869 (Save 21%)

Amazon is now offering the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13-inch i5/8GB/256GB Tablet Computer for $869 shipped. Typically going for $1,100 through 2022, this 21% discount, or a solid $231 in savings, marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This same model currently goes for $900 over at Best Buy. The 11th Gen Intel i5 quad-core processor and 8GB of system memory will power through most applications and could even handle some light gaming. With 256GB of SSD storage, you will have plenty of space for all your documents and other miscellaneous files while having fast access to them. Two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports alongside Wi-Fi 6 means you will have fast wireless internet and attached peripheral connections will have up to 40Gb/s link speeds. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

While the deal above does not include a keyboard, you can grab the Signature Surface Pro Type Cover for $160. Covered in luxurious Alcantara, this mechanical keyboard cover attaches magnetically to the Surface Pro with the large glass touchpad further enhancing the premium experience. There is even a dedicated Surface Slim Pen 2 storage area that will have it ready to go at a moment’s notice. You can even bundle the keyboard and slim pen together for $238 if you want to get both at the same time.

While the 256GB of internal SSD storage may be enough for some, you may want some extra storage for files you don’t need all the time. In that case, we’re tracking a deal on the SanDisk 256GB Ultra Dual Flash Drive for $25, a new Amazon all-time low. Alongside its steel accents, you’re looking at a retractable sliding mechanism to expose the USB-C or USB-A connectors on either end of the drive to support a wide range of laptops, computers, tablets, and more.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13-inch i5/8GB/256GB features:

Unlock more possibilities than ever with the Pro designed for a Pro like you. The first consumer laptop-to-tablet PC based on the Intel® Evo™ platform and designed to light up the best of Windows 11, Surface Pro 8 combines the power of a laptop with the flexibility of a tablet, and every angle in between, with the iconic Kickstand. Do great things with a larger 13” touchscreen, faster connections with Thunderbolt™ 4 ports, and extra speed when you need it.

