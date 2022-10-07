Android app deals of the day: Trials of Mana, The First Tree, Tempest, and much more

Justin Kahn
Trials of Mana

We are ready to head into the weekend with all of Friday’s best Android game and app deals in hand. Just be sure to check out today’s deals on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the up to $200 in Amazon gift cards shipping with the new Pixel 7/Pro from $599 while you’re at it. As for the apps, we have the legendary Mana series on sale, The First Tree, Tempest, The Enchanted Kingdom, Money Manager, and more. Hit the fold for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals courtesy of Google Play. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Highlighting today’s best Android hardware deals, we have new all-time lows bring Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4. And on the Google side of things, the new Pixel 7/Pro are now shipping with a bundled $200 in Amazon gift cards from $599 joining this morning’s price drop on Google’s original wired Nest Video Doorbell. Then scope out this deal on Spigen’s 20W USB-C wall charger with foldable prongs  before you dive into our smartphone accessories roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on Trials of Mana:

When the world was shrouded in darkness, the Goddess of Mana drew forth the Sword of Mana to smite the eight Benevodons, monsters of destruction. She sealed the horrors inside the eight Mana Stones, bringing the realm back from the brink. Weak from rebuilding the world, the Goddess changed into a tree and fell fast asleep for years. However, the forces of evil sought to free the Benevodons to gain control of the world. They started a terrible war to further their plot and destabilize the kingdoms.

