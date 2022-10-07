Score Spigen’s 20W USB-C wall charger with foldable prongs for $14.50 (Reg. $18+)

Power Arc (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the Spigen 20W ArcStation 20W GaN Power Delivery Charger for $14.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 directly from Spigen, it typically sells for $18 on Amazon and is now matching the previous deal price. Providing up to 20W of power to your new iPhone 14 setup (as well as a range of other gear), it features GaN tech to deliver a compact USB-C output to any typical wall outlet. You’ll also find those handy foldable prongs to easily pack it into your EDC carrier. More details below.

Anker’s 20W Nano Pro variant is selling for the same price right now in various colorways, but you could save some cash with the UGREEN 20W USB-C Charger. While it’s not as compact and doesn’t include the foldable prongs, it is currently selling for $9 Prime shipped on Amazon,

Alongside our review on Anker’s new Bio Lightning cables, we also just took a hands-on look at the brand’s new Nano 3 USB-C 30W GaN Charger. Delivering even more power than the aforementioned models, it comes in a range of colorways with a single USB-C port and you can get a full breakdown of what to expect right here. Swing by our smartphone accessories hub for even more price drops including today’s new Nomad fall event.

Spigen 20W ArcStation 20W Charger features:

Power Maximized for iPhone: 20W Output enables the fast charging for iPhone 14 / iPhone 13 series, and the fastest charging for iPhone SE 2022 / iPhone 12 / MagSafe Charger / iPhone 11 / iPhone X / iPhone 8 / AirPods Max and more

The Fastest Way to charge iPhone: Charge your iPhone 8 and later models including iPhone 14 up to 3.1x faster than 5W stock charger

Gallium nitride (GaN) Tech: Navitas Gallium nitride (GaN) Chipset allows the ArcStation to be 30% smaller than the standard 18W iPhone charger. Also, allows the charger to operate with higher efficiency and generate less heat than your standard wall charger

