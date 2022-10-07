Smartphone Accessories: Spigen 65W GaN III USB-C Charger $42 (Save 30%), more

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSpigen
Save 30% From $8

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its 65W GaN III 4-port USB-C Charging Station for $41.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $60, this is saving you 30% and delivering the lowest we’ve seen since a 1-day discount back in June. Featuring a 65W output, this GaN III charger sports four ports including dual USB-C and a pair of USB-A slots. Ideal for refueling everything from your iPhone to a MacBook and more, the ArcDock is a capable solution for travel or just streamlining your charging setup. Get a better idea of what to expect in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for more.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Spigen’s advanced 3D PCB Technology allows ArcDock 19% smaller than a typical 65w charger. Small in size, but supplies 65w, which is enough to charge MacBook Pro 13-inch up to 50% in 43 minutes. The upgraded technology, Gallium Nitride 3rd Generation makes ArcDock perform better. It minimizes the ripple noise while charging to protect possible damage for you and your device. Also, it dissipates less heat compared to other Non-GaN chargers.

Spigen Intelligent Safety Technology lets you charge with ease and relief. Intelligent Safety Technology minimizes the ripple noise, keep the current and voltage stable and control heat dissipation.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Spigen

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

9to5Toys Daily: October 7, 2022 – iPad mini 6 $99 off...
Official current-gen. Xbox Wireless Controller in white...
LEGO’s 2022 Advent Calendars see first discounts:...
ZAGG’s regularly $140 iPad 10.2-inch backlit wire...
TOMS Friends and Family Sale takes 30% off sitewide: Fa...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: The First Tree, S...
Today’s best game deals: Yoshi’s Crafted Wo...
Twelve South PowerPic mod Qi charger doubles as a pict...
Load more...
Show More Comments