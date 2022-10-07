Smartphone Accessories: Spigen 65W GaN III USB-C Charger $42 (Save 30%), more

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its 65W GaN III 4-port USB-C Charging Station for $41.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $60, this is saving you 30% and delivering the lowest we’ve seen since a 1-day discount back in June. Featuring a 65W output, this GaN III charger sports four ports including dual USB-C and a pair of USB-A slots. Ideal for refueling everything from your iPhone to a MacBook and more, the ArcDock is a capable solution for travel or just streamlining your charging setup. Get a better idea of what to expect in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for more.

Spigen’s advanced 3D PCB Technology allows ArcDock 19% smaller than a typical 65w charger. Small in size, but supplies 65w, which is enough to charge MacBook Pro 13-inch up to 50% in 43 minutes. The upgraded technology, Gallium Nitride 3rd Generation makes ArcDock perform better. It minimizes the ripple noise while charging to protect possible damage for you and your device. Also, it dissipates less heat compared to other Non-GaN chargers. Spigen Intelligent Safety Technology lets you charge with ease and relief. Intelligent Safety Technology minimizes the ripple noise, keep the current and voltage stable and control heat dissipation.

