Android app deals of the day: Tennis Champs Returns, QR Scanner PRO, VPN Pro, more

Justin Kahn -
Tennis Champs Returns

Amazon’s fall Prime Day is in full swing but we are taking a short break to bring you the most notable price drops on Android games and apps. Just make sure to check out the Prime deals now live on Samsung Galaxy tablets from $114, this OnePlus 10 Pro offer, the S22 Ultra at $310 off, and the Samsung Z Fold 4 from $1,390 while you’re at it. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Tennis Champs Returns, Super Soccer Champs, Spirit, Kiwanuka, QR and Barcode Scanner PRO, VPN Pro, and more Head below for a complete look at today’s Android game and app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Amazon’s fall Prime Day savings are now full swing with Android hard deals headlined by OnePlus 10 Pro and  Nord N20 handsets from $230. From there, we are also now tracking Google Pixel Buds Pro at the $152 all-time low as well as 2022 Lenovo, Acer, HP Chromebooks starting from $80 (up to $150 off) joining Fall Prime Day Android Tablet deals highlighted by Samsung Galaxy models from $114. Just be sure to also check out the SanDisk portable SSD and microSD deals as well as everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on Tennis Champs Returns:

Remade completely by the original home computer version programmer using the original characters and retouched animation, combined with all new physics, AI, new controls, Daily Challenges, and a great new Career mode. Daily Challenge serves up a mixture of modes, tennis games, opponents and mini games each day, with completion yielding rewards to help you in your career. Career mode pits you against a field of 200 Tennis Pros on a full world tour packed with Events. Can you climb the rankings, win the major titles and be declared the True Tennis Champ?

