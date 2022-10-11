Smartphone Accessories: Amazon Basics MFi USB-C Lightning Cables from $7, more

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesPrime Day 2022
Save 75% From $2

Amazon is now offering its Amazon Basics MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable for $7.01 shipped. Available exclusively for Prime members as part of the Early Access sale, today’s offer is down from the usual $11 going rate in order to deliver one of the best prices to date at 37% off. Those who need some extra slack can score the 6-foot version at $9.26, down from its $14 going rate. In either case, you’re looking at an ultra-affordable way to bring an MFi Lightning cable into your charging setup. Supporting 18W or higher USB-C charging speeds, these let you quickly juice up an iPhone 14 with the added additional of 480MB/s transfer speeds for syncing data too and from your device. Each cord comes backed by a durable design that should help it stand up to wear and tear in your everyday carry or at-home charging setup.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Fast Charge: When used with an 18W or higher USB-C Wall Charger with Power Delivery you can charge your iPhone to 50% battery in just 30 minutes – supported models include iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X, XS, XR, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12 Mini, 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, iPads, and more. Apple MFi certified charging and syncing cable for your Apple devices with improved chipset to ensure full compatibility.

High-Speed Data Transfer: Up to 480Mbps for transferring music, movies, and more in seconds. Built with top rated materials and features textured grooves on connector ends for improved grip. In the Box: One Amazon Basics Lightning Cable and Lifetime Warranty.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Prime Day 2022

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

9to5Toys Daily: October 11, 2022 – AirPods Pro 2 hit ...
COSORI smartphone/voice-controlled air fryers, indoor g...
Rare Prime Day AirTag case deals: Elevation Lab, elago ...
Best Prime Day game deals: Mario, Zelda, Horizon Forbid...
USB/XLR mics now up to $150 off: Logitech Blue, Audio-T...
Just $269 scores you a new all-time low on Apple’...
Amazon’s adidas Prime Day Sale offers up to 50% o...
Prime Ninja kitchen deals up to $150 off: Blenders, air...
Load more...
Show More Comments