Smartphone Accessories: Amazon Basics MFi USB-C Lightning Cables from $7, more

Amazon is now offering its Amazon Basics MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable for $7.01 shipped. Available exclusively for Prime members as part of the Early Access sale, today’s offer is down from the usual $11 going rate in order to deliver one of the best prices to date at 37% off. Those who need some extra slack can score the 6-foot version at $9.26, down from its $14 going rate. In either case, you’re looking at an ultra-affordable way to bring an MFi Lightning cable into your charging setup. Supporting 18W or higher USB-C charging speeds, these let you quickly juice up an iPhone 14 with the added additional of 480MB/s transfer speeds for syncing data too and from your device. Each cord comes backed by a durable design that should help it stand up to wear and tear in your everyday carry or at-home charging setup.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Fast Charge: When used with an 18W or higher USB-C Wall Charger with Power Delivery you can charge your iPhone to 50% battery in just 30 minutes – supported models include iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X, XS, XR, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12 Mini, 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, iPads, and more. Apple MFi certified charging and syncing cable for your Apple devices with improved chipset to ensure full compatibility. High-Speed Data Transfer: Up to 480Mbps for transferring music, movies, and more in seconds. Built with top rated materials and features textured grooves on connector ends for improved grip. In the Box: One Amazon Basics Lightning Cable and Lifetime Warranty.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!