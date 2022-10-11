Roborock S7 MaxV+ robot vacuum with obstacle avoidance now $290 off, more from $200

Today, for Amazon’s fall Prime Early Access Sale, we’re seeing quite a few Roborock discounts with some of the seasons best pricing yet. With up to 44% in savings across the brand’s lineup, you’ll find robotic vacuums and more starting as low as $200. Are you in the market for a brand-new robot vacuum to keep the house clean ahead of holiday company? Keep reading to find out all of Roborock’s products that are on sale today.

Roborock Prime Early Access Sale offers best pricing of the season

Leading the pack here is Roborock’s premium S7+ robot vacuum and mop that comes bundled with a self-empty dock. The dock itself can store up to 60 days of dust and the mop lifts whenever it detects carpet to ensure that your rug doesn’t get wet. On sale today for $679.99 shipped, you’d normally pay $950 for this robot vacuum and this discount even matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. On top of the features we mentioned already, this robot vacuum also packs LiDAR navigation for adaptive cleaning paths and both no-go and no-mop zones. You’ll also find Alexa voice commands and the ability to start this vacuum with either a timer, voice prompt, or smartphone application.

However, if you’re not ready to drop several hundred on a robot vacuum and mop combo, then consider the Roborock Q5 instead; it ditches the built-in mop and auto-empty station for a standard robot vacuum experience. You’ll find a similar LiDAR navigation system with no-go zones to what the S7+ offers however, which makes this vacuum a great value at its sale price of $299.99, down from its normal rate of $430.

Continuing on the path of cleaning, we’re even seeing the ultra-premium S7 MaxV+ on sale today, down to $869.99 from its lofty $1,160 list price. The S7 MaxV+ takes what the S7+ has to offer and kicks it up a notch. The ReactiveAI 2.0 obstacle avoidance feature ensures that it won’t run over anything it shouldn’t. Plus, with real-time video calling capabilities (yes, you read that right) you can see what your vacuum does at any time. The S7 MaxV+ also ups the ante to 5,100Pa of suction, while the S7+ only packs a 2,500Pa punch. So, if you want one of the most premium experiences that Roborock has to offer, then be sure to pick up the S7 MaxV+ while it’s on sale for a staggering $290 off in Amazon’s fall Prime Early Access Sale.

Still not sold on the why behind getting a robot vacuum, mop, or combo? With fall gatherings and holiday parties just around the corner, having a robot vacuum in your home will make cleanup so much simpler. Whether there’s a small mess or the entire floor is filthy, let one of Roborock’s trusty companions take care of the dirty work while you sit back and relax after a long day of cooking and hosting.

There’s a lot more to explore with the Roborock Prime Early Access Sale, and we’ve got the rest of the deals listed down below, so you can find all the various ways to save.

Additional Roborock deals

