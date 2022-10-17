Wrap your AirPods Pro in Game Boy nostalgia at up to 45% off with elago’s AW5 case from $9

Justin Kahn -
Amazonelago
Reg. $13+ $9
elago Game Boy-style AW5 AirPods Pro case

After getting a look at its new vintage calculator Apple Watch Stand last week, the official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its Game Boy-style AW5 AirPods Pro case from $9.01 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This is a Lightning deal that will only be live for another 7 hours or until stock runs out. Today’s Lighting offers matches our previous mention on the classic gray, black, and sand pink variants with as much as 45% in savings for the lowest totals we can find. That nostalgic Game Boy-style design wraps your pro-grade Apple earbuds in retro Nintendo vibes and the brand’s soft silicone construction. It is wireless charging compatible, leaves all ports and lights accessible, and, while it will work with the newer AirPods Pro 2, there is no lanyard connection cut out here. Additional details are found in our review and down below.  

If you are looking for something specifically to wrap your new AirPods Pro 2 in, you’ll want to head over to our coverage of elago’s latest designs. With prices starting from $9, you’ll find a range of options, both with and without the carabiner clip, carrying glow in the dark treatments, and more, readily available via its Amazon storefront. Just make sure to scope out the brand’s new lanyard strap as well. 

Speaking of protecting Apple’s latest earbuds, we also just detailed Spigen’s latest MagSafe case known as the Mag Armor. It hides built-in magnets to support a solid connection to MagSafe chargers alongside the brand’s usual PU protective design, a lanyard cutout, and an included carabiner clip. Get a closer look for yourself right here and be sure to check out the Caseology’s new textured AirPods Pro 2 Vault case as well. 

elago AW5 AirPods Pro case features:

Classic handheld game console design is compatible with AirPods Pro and transforms it into something unique and adorable. Compatible with Apple AirPods Pro. The case supports wireless charging for the Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Charging Case. The case is made of flexible, impact-resistant silicone material. This added layer will prevent scratches and buffs up protection from external impacts.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

elago

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save $300 on Arcade1Up’s 10-game PAC-MAN Table at...
Tested: Tile’s new $16 custom-encoded Lost and Found ...
Android app deals of the day: Iron Marines Invasion, Ne...
Apple’s official iPhone 14 Plus MagSafe Leather C...
Logitech G203 wired gaming mouse is now more budget-fri...
Pick up leaves with Greenworks’ 48V 20-in. cordless e...
Save 41% on Jamo’s Studio Series S 803 5.0-Ch. Ho...
LG showcases new 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor with built-in...
Load more...
Show More Comments