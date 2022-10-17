Wrap your AirPods Pro in Game Boy nostalgia at up to 45% off with elago’s AW5 case from $9

After getting a look at its new vintage calculator Apple Watch Stand last week, the official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its Game Boy-style AW5 AirPods Pro case from $9.01 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This is a Lightning deal that will only be live for another 7 hours or until stock runs out. Today’s Lighting offers matches our previous mention on the classic gray, black, and sand pink variants with as much as 45% in savings for the lowest totals we can find. That nostalgic Game Boy-style design wraps your pro-grade Apple earbuds in retro Nintendo vibes and the brand’s soft silicone construction. It is wireless charging compatible, leaves all ports and lights accessible, and, while it will work with the newer AirPods Pro 2, there is no lanyard connection cut out here. Additional details are found in our review and down below.

If you are looking for something specifically to wrap your new AirPods Pro 2 in, you’ll want to head over to our coverage of elago’s latest designs. With prices starting from $9, you’ll find a range of options, both with and without the carabiner clip, carrying glow in the dark treatments, and more, readily available via its Amazon storefront. Just make sure to scope out the brand’s new lanyard strap as well.

Speaking of protecting Apple’s latest earbuds, we also just detailed Spigen’s latest MagSafe case known as the Mag Armor. It hides built-in magnets to support a solid connection to MagSafe chargers alongside the brand’s usual PU protective design, a lanyard cutout, and an included carabiner clip. Get a closer look for yourself right here and be sure to check out the Caseology’s new textured AirPods Pro 2 Vault case as well.

elago AW5 AirPods Pro case features:

Classic handheld game console design is compatible with AirPods Pro and transforms it into something unique and adorable. Compatible with Apple AirPods Pro. The case supports wireless charging for the Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Charging Case. The case is made of flexible, impact-resistant silicone material. This added layer will prevent scratches and buffs up protection from external impacts.

