iPhone 13/mini all-time lows emerge from $590 in Woot’s 1-day Grade A refurb sale (Save $109+)

Through the end of today, Woot is kicking up its latest certified refurbished iPhone sale that’s discounting Grade A Refurbished handsets in the process. Shipping is free as always for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Amongst the sale, today is the first time the retailer has marked down prices on iPhone 13 series handsets, with a pair of all-time lows now available. Right now, the unlocked iPhone 13 128GB in one of four colors is now discounted to $679.99. That’s down from the original $799 going rate and delivers a rare chance to save on the handset. Not to mention $119 in savings.

The now previous-generation iPhone 13 arrives as an even better value thanks to the discount today, and comes powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Alongside notably improved battery life compared to predecessors, there’s also that same squared-off design as last time around to pair with the Super Retina XDR display with a smaller notch. There’s also an upgraded camera experience with its more recent Cinematic mode and improved sensors, too. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our coverage over at 9to5Mac for a closer look and then head below for more.

Those 1-day Apple deals continue over to the iPhone 13 mini, which is also on sale for the first time ever at Woot. Now marked down to $589.99 for the 128GB storage capacity, you’d have originally paid $699 with today’s $109 discount delivering the best price yet from a trusted retailer.

Delivering the most compact of Apple’s previous-generation smartphone lineup, iPhone 13 mini arrives with much of the same nostalgic, squared-off form-factor as you’ll find on the other handsets, just with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. Available in several colors, each one is protected with a Ceramic Shield glass that rounds out the package alongside an A15 Bionic chip, Face ID, and 2-sensor camera array. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

All of this week’s other best deals are now beginning to go live over in our Apple guide. From some fall Prime Day holder overs to other new discounts launching to start the new work week, there are plenty of chances to save on Apple’s latest and greatest, as well as previous-generation devices and more.

