Today’s best game deals: Cuphead all platforms $15, Among Us under $4, much more

In today’s best game deals, while we saw the brilliant Cuphead drop to $14.99 in digital form via PSN earlier this month, we are now seeing it down at $15 on the eShop for Nintendo Switch and for Xbox as well as PC via Amazon. In celebration of the wonderful Netflix Cuphead show (if you haven’t watched it you really should, it’s fantastic), the stellar boss rush-meets-platformer game that started it all is seeing solid 25% price drops from the usual $20 price tag across all platforms. If you or or someone you know is yet to add this wonderful experience to your library of choice, now’s your chance. It follows the adventures of Cuphead and Mugman (single player or local co-op) across the Inkwell isles through a series of platforming stages and huge boss encounters with a brilliant ode to 1920’s-era cartoons around every turn. Head below for the rest of today’s offers including Among Us Xbox, Don’t Starve: Giant Edition, Batman: Arkham Knight Premium, Xbox 2021 Indie Hits sale, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- Among Us Xbox under $4 (Reg. $5)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $30 (Reg. $50)
- Don’t Starve: Giant Edition Xbox $4 (Reg. $15)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Xbox $8 (Reg. $40)
- 2021 Indie Hits sale Xbox up to 70% off
- Franchise Hits Sale Xbox up to 80% off
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Gears Tactics $4 (Reg. $18+)
- Yoku’s Island Express eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- BioShock Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Demon’s Souls $40 (Reg. $70)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Switch $15 (Reg. $50)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl PSN $25 (Reg. $50)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League Amazon pre-order $60
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales Xbox $6 (Reg. $20)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $30 (Reg. $40)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy $15 (Reg. $30)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $26+)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR $10 (Reg. $40)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $50 (Reg. $70)
- Watch Dogs Legion $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction PS5 $30 (Reg. $40)
- The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 and Octo Expansion Bundle $47 (Reg. $80)
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo pre-order $54 with PS Plus (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $37 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2022 $26 (Reg. $40+)
- Bravely Default II on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $60
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
Sony gives us our very first look at the new PlayStation VR2 headset
FREE Nintendo 3DS games and deals + eShop exclusives to secure before they are gone forever
Sea of Thieves Shrouded Islands is the game’s first time-limited narrative-driven Adventure
Nearly six years after release, No Man’s Sky gets another massive FREE update
CDPR injects Cyberpunk 2077 with new content + FREE trial so you’ll give it another shot
Call of Duty Modern Warfare sequel confirmed alongside rebuilt Warzone for 2022
Switch Sports: How to play the sequel to the best-selling Nintendo game 2 months early
How to score the new Mario Kart 8 courses for FREE with a Switch Online sub
Nintendo Direct showcase: Mario Kart, Earthbound, Kirby, Switch Sports, more
Call of Duty to remain on PlayStation ‘into the future’ + Vanguard Season Two news
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!