Smartphone Accessories: DJI Osmo Mobile 2 iPhone/Android Gimbal $50 (Reg. $75), more

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesDJI
64% off From $9
a close up of a camera

DroneSuperStore (98% positive lifetime feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the previous-generation DJI Osmo Mobile 2 Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer for $49.99 shipped. While this gimbal originally cost $129 when it launched, and going for around $75 or so from third-parties at Amazon, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Ready to stabilize your smartphone’s video capture, this gimbal makes recording family moments over the holidays a cinch. Even though the Osmo Mobile 2 came out in 2018, it’s still supported by DJI and makes a solid gimbal on a budget. It delivers compatibility with all major smartphones, and connects to the DJI Go app to leverage all the software-side features of this gimbal. However, should you prefer to just have the hardware features, the app isn’t even needed making it even easier to use. Learn more in our hands-on review.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

The Osmo Mobile 2 is a handheld smartphone gimbal made for the storyteller in all of us. Whatever your passion, wherever your destination, and whenever you feel inspired, capture moments with cinematic movement and incredible ease. Using a lightweight design, intelligent functions, and a long-lasting battery, the Osmo Mobile 2 lets you share your story. The Osmo Mobile 2 was built to film on the go. Just select your subject and ActiveTrack will follow, using built-in sensors and a brushless motors to ensure stability. Whether it’s small vibrations from a skateboard or more intense instability from jumping, this smartphone stabilizer stays steady.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
DJI

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Sony unveils FREE November PlayStation Plus games: Nioh...
Add the Bitty Boomers mini Boba Fett speaker to your co...
Acer’s Predator Triton 500 SE Gaming Laptop sees ...
Score a massive 86-inch 2022 LG 120Hz 4K Smart TV today...
9to5Toys Daily: October 26, 2022 – Save on iPhone 13,...
Rode launches new dedicated pro-grade USB-C game stream...
Amazon is offering up to 50% off L’Oreal, Maybeli...
Outfit your new Google Pixel 7 with a clear case for ju...
Load more...
Show More Comments