Smartphone Accessories: DJI Osmo Mobile 2 iPhone/Android Gimbal $50 (Reg. $75), more

DroneSuperStore (98% positive lifetime feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the previous-generation DJI Osmo Mobile 2 Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer for $49.99 shipped. While this gimbal originally cost $129 when it launched, and going for around $75 or so from third-parties at Amazon, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Ready to stabilize your smartphone’s video capture, this gimbal makes recording family moments over the holidays a cinch. Even though the Osmo Mobile 2 came out in 2018, it’s still supported by DJI and makes a solid gimbal on a budget. It delivers compatibility with all major smartphones, and connects to the DJI Go app to leverage all the software-side features of this gimbal. However, should you prefer to just have the hardware features, the app isn’t even needed making it even easier to use. Learn more in our hands-on review.

The Osmo Mobile 2 is a handheld smartphone gimbal made for the storyteller in all of us. Whatever your passion, wherever your destination, and whenever you feel inspired, capture moments with cinematic movement and incredible ease. Using a lightweight design, intelligent functions, and a long-lasting battery, the Osmo Mobile 2 lets you share your story. The Osmo Mobile 2 was built to film on the go. Just select your subject and ActiveTrack will follow, using built-in sensors and a brushless motors to ensure stability. Whether it’s small vibrations from a skateboard or more intense instability from jumping, this smartphone stabilizer stays steady.

