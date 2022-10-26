New Amazon low just hit Apple’s official Saddle Brown AirTag Leather Loop at $20 (Reg. $39)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApple
eg. $39 $20

Amazon is now offering Apple’s AirTag Leather Loop in Saddle Brown for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $39 directly from Apple and more recently sitting in the $25 range elsewhere, this is a new Amazon all-time low on the brown model and the best price we can find. You’ll find Apple’s specially tanned European leather that “adds an extra touch of elegance to this versatile loop” as well as a design that stays “firmly attached while securing your AirTag tightly in place.” There’s no telling how long this particular deal will last, so jump in now while the price is right if you’re interested. More details below. 

While we did see them drop down to $9 recently, today’s deal on the leather loop undercuts the current price on all but the Sunflower standard issue polyurethane model that is now selling for just over $16 Prime shipped. However, if the leather or Apple treatment isn’t a must, check out the Pelican Protector Series Rugged Strap Case for AirTag while it’s starting at around $11 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon instead. 

Then dive into some of the latest releases in the AirTag accessory space including the new eco-tanned leather options from Bellroy and ElevationLab’s new patent-pending waterproof and ‘indestructible’ TagVault AirTag Strap. The latest multifunction clip and all-in-one carabiner designs from Belkin are also worth a look as well as this Horween Leather Loop treatment from Nomad as well. 

Apple AirTag Leather Loop features:

  • Specially tanned European leather adds an extra touch of elegance to this versatile loop.
  • It stays firmly attached while securing your AirTag tightly in place, so you always know where your items are.
  • Make AirTag yours with a range of colorful accessories
  • AirTag sold separately

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Score Arcade1Up’s 12-in-1 Atari or Street Fighter...
Wayfair’s Way Day Sale is back! Save up to 80% of...
Nespresso’s Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espress...
Samsung Galaxy S22 sees $100 Amazon discount down to se...
Synology’s DS420+ 4-bay NAS can run Plex at $400 (Sav...
ESR’s new iPad 10th Gen and Pro model folio cases...
SanDisk’s USB-C 3.2 Extreme Portable 1TB SSD hits...
Woot launches Apple refurb sale with iPhone 13 from $65...
Load more...
Show More Comments