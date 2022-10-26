New Amazon low just hit Apple’s official Saddle Brown AirTag Leather Loop at $20 (Reg. $39)

Amazon is now offering Apple’s AirTag Leather Loop in Saddle Brown for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $39 directly from Apple and more recently sitting in the $25 range elsewhere, this is a new Amazon all-time low on the brown model and the best price we can find. You’ll find Apple’s specially tanned European leather that “adds an extra touch of elegance to this versatile loop” as well as a design that stays “firmly attached while securing your AirTag tightly in place.” There’s no telling how long this particular deal will last, so jump in now while the price is right if you’re interested. More details below.

While we did see them drop down to $9 recently, today’s deal on the leather loop undercuts the current price on all but the Sunflower standard issue polyurethane model that is now selling for just over $16 Prime shipped. However, if the leather or Apple treatment isn’t a must, check out the Pelican Protector Series Rugged Strap Case for AirTag while it’s starting at around $11 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon instead.

Then dive into some of the latest releases in the AirTag accessory space including the new eco-tanned leather options from Bellroy and ElevationLab’s new patent-pending waterproof and ‘indestructible’ TagVault AirTag Strap. The latest multifunction clip and all-in-one carabiner designs from Belkin are also worth a look as well as this Horween Leather Loop treatment from Nomad as well.

Apple AirTag Leather Loop features:

Specially tanned European leather adds an extra touch of elegance to this versatile loop.

It stays firmly attached while securing your AirTag tightly in place, so you always know where your items are.

Make AirTag yours with a range of colorful accessories

AirTag sold separately

