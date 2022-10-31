Amazon’s Alexa displays fall to all-time lows: Echo Show 15 $170, more from $70

Amazon is now offering the new Echo Show 15 for $169.99 shipped. Normally fetching $250, today’s offer amounts to $80 in savings while marking a return to the all-time low for only the third time. This is the first discount to this price that isn’t locked behind a Prime membership, too. Delivering Amazon’s largest screen-based Alexa experience yet, the new Echo Show 15 is fittingly centered around a wall-mountable 15.6-inch screen. You’ll find all of the usual hands-free voice control access for commanding smart home devices and the like, as well as some more novel features allowed by the screen form-factor. The new Visual ID feature will automatically adjust content based on who’s in the room, and the larger display now supports a refreshed widget system for showing off family reminders, photos, and much more. Dive into our announcement coverage for a closer look. Head below for more.

Stepping down to a slightly smaller display than the lead deal, the fittingly named Echo Show 10 arrives with a smaller form-factor and much of the same savings attached. Now sitting at $169.99, this is matching the all-time low previously reserved exclusively for Prime members at $80 off the usual $250 price tag. Centered around a 10.1-inch screen, the one of the larger additions to Amazon’s Echo Show family enters with a unique design that can move around to follow you on video calls and more. There’s of course all of the Alexa features you’ve come to know and love alongside a built-in Zigbee hub for pairing smart lights and accessories.

And last up, the latest Echo Show 8 2nd Gen is now sitting at $69.99 from its usual $130 price tag. As the most affordable of the three Alexa displays on sale today, you’re also looking at a match of the all-time low of $60 off. Amazon’s latest iteration of Echo Show 8 arrives with much of the same form-factor as before, but with some added improvements.

Most notable is a new 13MP camera that’s backed by a wider 110-degree field of view and automatic pan and zoom features to keep you in the shot as well as activate smart home gear based on your presence. It’s also powered by a new octa-core processor which drives the Alexa experience alongside an 8-inch display for all of the things that Amazon’s voice assistant has come to be known for. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Reimagine how your family stays organized and entertained with a personalized smart display that helps keep everyone on track and in sync. You can mount it on a wall or display it with a compatible stand in portrait or landscape orientation. Choose the widgets you see on the home screen so you can glance at the information that’s most important to you and your family.

