CASETiFY brings Woody, Buzz, and more to your iPhone 13 with new Toy Story case collection

CASETiFY today is launching its latest collection of iPhone cases, this time tapping the iconic characters of the Pixar flick that started it all. Off the big screen and hall of animated legends, Toy Story is joining the CASETiFY stable with a whole new series of covers for iPhone 13 alongside Apple Watch bands, iPad covers, and more.

After going Super Saiyan earlier in the summer with a collaboration with Dragon Ball Z, CASETiFY is now back with yet another iconic animated series. This time joining forces with Pixar, the new Toy Story collection merges the brand’s signature Impact, Ultra Impact, and Ultra Compostable cases with all of Andy’s favorite toys.

All of the usual Toy Story suspects will be making their way onto the signature CASETiFY cases, with the likes of Woody, Buzz, and Jesse being joined by newer characters of Lotso, Forky, Ducky, and Bunny. There are also some designs that take a more abstract approach to the Disney property, with cases embossed with Woody’s sheriff badge, Buzz’s Space Ranger insignia, and other iconic decals.

This time around, you’ll also find a smattering of accessories other than your typical iPhone 13 cases and the like. There are Apple Watch bands decked out with Toy Story designs to go alongside AirPods cases and more. Pricing across the lineup this time starts at $35 and caps out with some of the more premium offerings at $85.

As per usual with CASETiFY’s collaborations, its latest lineup of Toy Story merchandise will only be around for a limited time. The collection will be going live later this month on August 16, through signing up for the waitlist ahead of time scores you early access the night before. The priority access has been a great way to lock-in some of the more eye-catching designs before selling out, so it’s a good idea to go check out the landing page here.

Speaking of, CASETiFY’s latest collections almost always sell out within the first day or two. Given that there are only limited quantities available as part of the special edition runs, we’re not anticipating something as popular as Toy Story sticking around on shelves for very long. If anything does catch your eye, it’s best to lock in your order sooner than later and sign up for the waitlist to be notified right when the CASETiFY Toy Story collection drops.

Sure CASETiFY’s latest might be a bit more bright and colorful compared to some of its toned down designs of the past, but that’s exactly what you’d expect from Toy Story. There are so many cute designs that I am sure Pixar fans will love, and of course all of the usual premium builds that I’ve previously written home about multiple times in the past.

