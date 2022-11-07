iPhone 12 drops to $430 low in 1-day Grade A refurb Apple sale via Woot (Orig. $799), more

Through the end of the day, Woot is discounting an assortment of previous-generation unlocked iPhone models in Grade A refurbished condition with free shipping across the board for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee applies otherwise. A highlight has a new all-time low live on the unlocked iPhone 12 starting at $429.99 for the 64GB model in all colorways. Down from the original $799 going rate, this is $40 under our previous mention in order to deliver the best discount yet at $369 off.

The dust has now settled on iPhone 14 after Apple took to the stage earlier in the fall and reviews have subsequently arrived from in-hand units. But for those who don’t need the latest and greatest can take advantage of some deep savings by going with Apple’s previous-generation handset. Sporting a classic squared-off design, the iPhone 12 arrives with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 5G connectivity, and A14 Bionic processor. Plus, around back you’re looking at a dual camera array capable of taking some of the best photos from a smartphone on the market.

If you want to go further back in time, there are additional previous-generation handsets on sale as part of Woot’s 1-day shopping event. There are actually deeper discounts available for iPhone 11 series devices and more, which may not be the latest from Apple by any means, but are perfect for getting the kids or a relative in on the iOS action for less. So be sure to go check out everything right here.

Though for those after Apple’s latest, we’re tracking some notable offers to start the week including Apple’s just-released 11-inch M2 iPad Pro, which is on sale for the very first time and dropping down to $749. Delivering $50 in savings, this is yet another one of the new releases that Apple revealed last month in its October event, and joins the rate price cut that’s also live today on Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2.

iPhone 12 features:

Meet the new iPhone 12. Superfast 5G. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. An edge-to-edge OLED display. Pro camera system for next-level low-light photography. It’s a beautiful leap forward.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!