ESR’s MagSafe 5,000mAh power banks now up to 38% off with pricing from $28 shipped

The official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering some notable deals on MagSafe power banks today. The standard edition HaloLock model drops to $27.99 while the HaloLock Mini Kickstand edition is now available at $31.99 shipped. Use code V97KH423 at checkout to redeem the discounted price on either of them. Regularly $40 and $50 respectively, you’re looking at up to nearly 38% off here and the lowest prices we can find. Featuring an array of magnets, they snap on to the back of your iPhone 12, 13, or 14 series handset to increase your portable battery life cable-free. Both models carry 5,000mAh batteries with USB-C pass through charging so you can juice it and your phone up at the same time in between uses while the kickstand model allows users to rest a device on just about any surface with a nice viewing angle (supports both vertical and horizontal orientations). More details below.

You’ll find some no-name options on Amazon for slightly less but not very many options we have much experience with. However, there are some higher-end and particularly notable options that are worth a look, not the least of which being Anker’s latest kickstand MagSafe power bank that launched last month. And we have also seen our fair of power banks and charging solution deals go live in early holiday events, today’s Single’s Day sales, and more, not to mention some notable offers on first-party Apple solutions. The most notable of which are ready and waiting for you below:

Just be sure to swing by our 2022 edition of the best MagSafe chargers out there for more of our favorite options across a broad range of prices.

ESR HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Power Bank features:

Power in a Snap: magnets align phone with charger to ensure that MagSafe-style wireless charging automatically begins as soon as you attach the power bank

On-Demand Kickstand: adjustable built-in kickstand transforms your power bank into a stand for video watching or FaceTime on the go

Portable Charging Stand: conveniently located USB-C port and pass-through charging let you simultaneously charge your phone and the power bank

Strong Magnetic Lock: powerful magnets with 1,000 g of holding force ensure the power bank stays securely locked on to your phone

