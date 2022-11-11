Unlocked Samsung Galaxy A13 5G smartphone will get Android 13 at new low of $200 ($50 off)

Amazon is offering the factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy A13 64GB Android Smartphone for $199.99 shipped. This $50 discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and delivers only the second drop that we’ve tracked, with the first coming in the form of a $25 discount yesterday. This smartphone is a great way to upgrade your aging device, especially since Samsung just promised the Android 13 update is coming in January. Not only will it give you a phone that has a solid update path, but also 5G connectivity, a triple lens camera array, a 90Hz Infinity-V HDplus display, and 64GB of built-in storage. However, on that last point, if that’s not enough then you can expand it with up to 1TB more by adding a microSD card. The Galaxy A13 is also factory unlocked and ready to be used on basically any carrier. Learn more about the smartphone in our announcement coverage then head below for more.

Samsung Galaxy A13 Android Smartphone features:

Whatever your day has in store, this mobile phone’s 15W Fast Charging battery makes sure you’re ready for it and gives your charger a break. Say goodbye to buffering and hello to quick downloading and smooth streaming; Outfitted with a fast and reliable processor, Galaxy A13 5G gives you a virtually lag-free 5G experience. Make the most out of your memories; It comes loaded with 64GB of internal memory, with room for up to 1TB more when you add a microSD card. With a high-res triple lens camera system, Galaxy A13 5G gives you one of our most sought-after cameras at a fraction of the price

