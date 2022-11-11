Smartphone Accessories: Lamicall iPhone/Android stands, holders from $7, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, LamicallDirect (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a wide selection of its smartphone accessories on sale from $7 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Adjustable Smartphone Stand for $9.79. Down from its normal rate of $14, today’s discount saves 30% and marks the first price drop on this specific model. Featuring both height and tilt adjustments, this smartphone stand can even uphold a tablet as well. It’s also compatible with thicker cases of up to 0.71-inches, which means that your phone can stay protected even when set in the holder. You’ll find that taking FaceTime calls, changing music tracks, or even watching YouTube will be easier when your phone is set in this holder.
The upgraded Lamicall phone stand can adjust the height from 159-205mm (6.25-8.07 inches). Easily adjust it to the height as you like by sliding the bar smoothly. 60 degrees angle adjustment provides a comfortable angle as you willing. The weighted base and aluminum rod bring extreme stability, sturdiness and durability. Matched with rubber feet under the base, whether picking and placing device or tapping your cell phone, the stand will remain stable and will not slide. The three parts of the phone stands can be assembled quickly without tools and Screw; Just insert along the arrow for quick installation. This Phone stand fits phone with thickness within 0.71 inch(18mm). The thickened silicone backrest pad and rubber hook ensure that your phone is firmly fixed in place and protect them from sliding and scratching.
