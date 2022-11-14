Belk 2022 Black Friday ad: $70 robot vacuum, $99 stick vac, Cuisinart cookware from $70, more

We’ve already seen a number of Black Friday ads go live, including Macy’s, Kohl’s, Nintendo, Verizon, Walmart, and several others. However, now we’re taking a look at what you can expect from Belk this holiday season, including what discounts they’ll have in various categories, when the sales go live, and all the other details you’ll need to shop at Belk this holiday season. One of the best deals we’ve seen so far? A $200 robot vacuum for just $70. Keep reading for a closer look at the 2022 Belk Black Friday ad.

When is the Belk Black Friday sale?

Belk’s Black Friday sale starts on November 18 and runs through November 26, both in-store and online. The only caveat to that is Belk stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year, though they’ll open up at 7 a.m. on Black Friday itself. Certain doorbuster deals are already live.

Thanksgiving 2022: Closed

Black Friday 2022: 7 a.m.

Belk’s Black Friday deals deliver deep discounts

There’s a total of 24 pages of Belk’s Black Friday ad that we are taking a look at here today. However, there are a few notable discounts that we want to highlight so you can know what to look for and keep an eye on as we head toward the big day next week. Some doorbuster deals are already live too, including our favorite item in Belk’s holiday sale.

Top Belk Black Friday deals:

Brookstone robot vacuum: $70 (Reg. $200) | LIVE NOW

(Reg. $200) | LIVE NOW SOLITE Luggage: $50 (Reg. $150-$200) | LIVE NOW

(Reg. $150-$200) | LIVE NOW SHARK Rocket Pet Corded Stick Vacuum: $99 (Reg. $240)

Cuisinart Cookware from $70 (Reg. $140+)

Frigidaire Stand Mixer: $70 (Reg. $200)

Essential Towels from Martex & Modern Southern Home: From $1 (Reg. $8)

Like we said, some doorbuster deals are already live, and Belk has all of those detailed right here. Some of the doorbusters are the same prices as what the retailer has featured in its Black Friday ad as well, which means that you can skip the line and cold weather while still getting the retailer’s best price of the season.

Belk is also offering free shipping on all orders over $48, though no-cost in-store pickup is also an option… if you want to brave the crowds. This gives shoppers two different choices when making a purchase – whether you ship it to your home or the store, either option could help you avoid Black Friday masses and enjoy the warmth of your home for a bit longer before braving the cold this fall and winter.

Belk Black Friday 2022 ad scan:

Source: BlackFriday.com

Black Friday ad drops are just getting started, and we expect see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming week as retailers prepare for what’s surely going to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

