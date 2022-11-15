Amazon Small Business Gift Guide: Customized presents, unique buys, much more

It’s that time of the year, Amazon’s 2022 gift guides are finally here. Every year, Amazon digs deep into the various categories around its site to give you a guide for the best products to check out ahead of the holidays. We’ve already taken a look at the home goods guide as well as Oprah’s Favorite Things List. Now, it’s time to check out Amazon’s 2022 Small Business Gift Guide for the best ways you can shop small with big support for the holiday season.

Amazon Small Business Gift Guide 2022

If you’re not quite sure what Amazon’s 2022 Small Business Gift Guide is, we’ll shine some more light on the subject. This really isn’t to feature price drops, sales, or discounts as we head into Black Friday. Instead, Amazon is trying to showcase and highlight popular items in each category across its site, giving you ideas for gifts and more as the Black Friday festivities, as well as Christmas shopping, approaches.

In Amazon’s 2022 Small Business Gift Guide, you’ll find quite a few categories to browse through. It’s wide-ranging and really focuses on anything and everything small business at Amazon. You’ll find products that land in the following categories down below: jewelry, home decor, kitchen and dining, beauty and grooming, handbags and totes, stationary and party supplies, clothing and accessories, as well as toys and games. With so many categories to choose from, we won’t be able to unpack each and every section here in this post, so if there’s something specific you’re looking for, check the links above to dive deeper into each area.

Also, most sellers in the Amazon Small Business Gift Guide are part of Amazon Handmade, a small section of Amazon where startups, small business, or even single makers can join the retailer to get their products in front of customers. Many items could even be made in someone’s home, garage, or shop, and your purchase here could go a long way to support a local small business, which is something that I personally love to do as a small business owner myself.

Amazon Small Business Gift Guide – Kitchen and Dining

Leading the way, we’ll take a look at the kitchen and dining aspect of the Amazon Small Business Gift Guide. Amazon has a few collections to browse and also breaks down the larger category into smaller ones, like with a dedicated cutting board section. Speaking of cutting boards, these would make a fantastic gift for friends or family, especially as there are options which offer personalization so you can give a thoughtful gift this year.

This marble and acacia wood cutting board is custom-made and can have a name or phrase engraved on it. The small business is located in San Antonio Texas, and the custom board will set you back $71 shipped.

Millennium Falcon Board: $60

Ocean Theme Wood Cutting Board: $85

Custom cutting board: $33

Sweet Dreams Are Made Of Cheese Dish Towel: $15

Plant Lover Coffee Mug: $18

Personalized Tumbler With Lid and Straw: $21

…and much more…

Electronics

The Small Business Gift Guide continues into the realm of electronics, with plenty to choose from in a wide variety of categories. Some of our favorite brands here at 9to5Toys are featured in this section, including Anker’s Nebula Capsule smart Wi-Fi mini projector. Another 9to5Toys favorite, iOttie, makes an appearance with its Easy One Touch 5 dashboard and windshield smartphone mount. There are also a few unique mentions here, including the Rokid Air AR glasses, Orion by Up-Switch (which we took a look at a few months ago), and many more.

Cleer Audio Enduro ANC Headphones: $120

RYMEK Typewriter Style Mechanical Wired & Wireless Keyboard: $160

Gryphon AX Wi-Fi 6 Router: $360

Serafim A1 Gaming Headset: $76

…and much more…

