Save $30 on TP-Link’s Archer AX21 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router with Alexa support down at $70

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Archer AX21 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router for $69.99 shipped. Normally going for $100, this 30% discount marks a return to the lowest price we’ve tracked. This dual-band router utilizes the Wi-Fi 6 standard to bring higher throughput with the AX21 seeing speeds upwards of 1,200Mb/s over 5GHz and 574Mb/s over 2.4GHz, and lower latency to wireless devices. The four high-gain antennas use beamforming technology to ensure even coverage throughout your home with Alexa integration allowing you to control the network with just your voice. The Tether app will help you set up your new Archer router with guided instructions and will then give you access to management features. Be sure to check out our announcement coverage to learn more. Head below for more.

This router comes with four Gigabit Ethernet ports but if you want more, you could grab the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $18. To get going with this switch all you need is the power connection and an Ethernet run from your router and you can immediately start using the other four ports. There’s no fan here so it operates silently and can be mounted to your desk or on a wall depending on your setup.

Now that you’ve upgraded your home network, you can be more confident in smart home devices having a reliable connection. We’re currently tracking the LIFX Color A19 1,100-lumen Wi-Fi HomeKit LED Smart Bulb for $40, one of the better prices we’ve tracked this year. This light is quite versatile when it comes to smart home functionality, as it integrates with HomeKit, Assistant, and Alexa all without the need of a separate hub. It leverages a traditional A19 bulb design and is made to brighten any room you put it in.

TP-Link Archer AX21 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

Next-Gen 1.8 Gbps Speeds: Enjoy smoother and more stable streaming, gaming, downloading and more with WiFi speeds up to 1.8 Gbps (1200 Mbps on 5 GHz band and 574 Mbps on 2.4 GHz band)

Expanded Wi-Fi Coverage: 4 high-gain external antennas and Beamforming technology combine to extend strong, reliable, Wi-Fi throughout your home.

Compatible with Alexa: Control your router via voice commands and make your life smarter and easier with Amazon Alexa

Improved Cooling Design: No heat ups, no throttles. A larger heat sink and redefined case design cools the WiFi 6 system and enables your network to stay at top speeds in more versatile environments.

