PlayStation Black Friday deals now live! DualSense, PS Plus, 600+ digital games, more

Sony has now launched its 2022 PlayStation Black Friday sale. Jam packed full of notable price drops and now joining a collection of PS5-enhanced Sony 4K TVs, you’ll find hundreds digital game deals now live on the PlayStation Store as well as deep deals on PlayStation Plus upgrades, DualSense controllers, and the official chargers, headset, and media remote. With offers up to 70% off, you’ll find both new releases and plenty of both older titles and DLC packs to fill up your back catalogue and complete your favorite experiences. Much like the 2021 event, you’re looking at some of the best prices of the year from now through Black Friday weekend and beyond alongside solid price drops on the entire DualSense controller lineup (outside of the pro Edge model of course) at Amazon, 25% off PS Plus, and more. Everything is waiting down below.

The PlayStation Black Friday sale is also offering one of the first official discounts on the Extra or Premium PlayStation Plus tiers. While we have seen the base Essential tier for less a number of times this year, nows your chance to upgrade to the more feature rich memberships at 25% off. Here’s a detailed breakdown of what each of them deliver.

With PlayStation Extra and Premium, you can discover hundreds of PS4 and PS5 titles, including acclaimed games like Returnal, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Rainbow Six Siege, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and many more.

And as expected you’ll also find over 600 games and DLC packs marked by up to 70% on the digital PlayStation Store right now…you’ll find a few highlights Sony pointed out below, but there’s a whole lot more than this now live an be sure to dive into our daily roundups for more physical game deals.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5 Standard Edition – 60% off

EA Sports FIFA 23 Standard Edition PS5 & PS4 – 40% off

NBA 2K23 PS5 Standard Edition – 50% off

Gotham Knights PS5 Standard Edition – 40% off

EA Sports Madden NFL 23 PS4 – 50% off

Stray PS4 & PS5 – 20% off

The Last of Us Part I PS5 Standard Edition – 29% off

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition PS4 – 50% off

Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 & PS5 – 50% off

Gran Turismo 7 Standard Edition PS5 – 43% off

And complete list can be found here…

You’ll also want to scope out the latest details on PlayStation VR2, the new DualSense Edge pro controller, the FREE November PlayStation Plus games, and the latest on the PlayStation Stars program. These new all-time lows now live on Sony’s PS5-enhanced 4K TVs are worth a look as well.

