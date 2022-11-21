PlayStation 5 God of War bundles back in-stock at Walmart in 15 mins. from $459 for Black Friday

PlayStation 5 Black Friday deals just simply aren’t a thing. The flagship Sony consoles are still hard to get never mind finding one on sale. However, Walmart is offering folks a chance to score the disc version, all-digital model, and even the God of War Ragnarök variants today at full price. They are scheduled to be in-stock for Walmart+ members (the free trial is still available) at 12 noon ET and then potentially again a 7 p.m. ET for everyone else. Stock will inevitably be limited and you’ll need to move quick to actually get one, but this is another chance to get a PS5 under the tree for the holidays. Head below for more details.

Walmart PlayStation 5 Black Friday re-stock

PlayStation 5 Disc version $499

PlayStation 5 Disc God of War Ragnarök $559

PlayStation 5 Digital version $399

PlayStation 5 Digital God of War Ragnarök $459

As of right now, Amazon’s PlayStation 5 Black Friday situation remains the same as it has been for the last several months – you can sign up for an invitation request and then hope you get lucky receiving an email to purchase one. In short, it might work, but it might not. This applies to the standard models, the God of War options, and the Horizon Forbidden West option.

Outside of the PlayStation 5 situation, the rest of the PlayStation Black Friday deals are now live. That includes the DualSense controllers, official PlayStation accessories, hundreds of digital games, and the physical game deals we are now tracking at Amazon and elsewhere.

Beyond that, be sure to check out the very first price drop on the Backbone One PlayStation iPhone controller, the FREE November PlayStation Plus games, and the latest details on PlayStation VR2 pre-orders.

