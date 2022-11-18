Early Black Friday game deals: Last of Us Part I, Spider-Man, Returnal, and much more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles and the early Black Friday discounts are kicking off today in a major way. After seeing the Xbox digital game sale go live yesterday, Sony has now launched its own massive savings event and many of the best first-party titles have now dropped to new all-time lows at Amazon. Alongside deep price drops on DualSense wireless controllers, PS Plus, and PS5 accessories (all of which are detailed right here), we are also now tracking notable prices on titles like The Last of Us Part I, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, and even more down below. While they might drop a touch lower, many of the prices here are matching the best of what we have seen advertised for Black Friday as well. Then be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best early Black Friday Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Early Black Friday game deals – PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch
Xbox Black Friday game sale now live at up to 67% off
PlayStation Black Friday deals now live up to 75% off
- The Last of Us Part I $50 (Reg. $70)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate $40 (Reg. $70)
- Or PS4 version at $20 (Reg. $50)
- Returnal $30 (Reg. $70)
- Death Stranding $10 (Reg. $20+)
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection $20 (Reg. $50)
- Demon’s Souls $30 (Reg. $70)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $30 (Reg. $70)
- Sony MLB The Show 22 $20 (Reg. $50)
- Horizon Forbidden West PS5 $40 (Reg. $70)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $30 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection PS5 $30 (Reg. $70)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $20 (Reg. $60)
- Aliens Fireteam Elite PS5 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- God of War 2018$10 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox Black Friday game sale now live at up to 67% off
- Far Cry 6 $10 (Reg. up to $50)
- WWE 2K22 from $20 (Reg. $30+)
- PGA Tour 2K23 from $40 (Reg. $60+)
- Battlefield 2042 from $10 (Reg. $17+)
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition from $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Rabbids Party of Legends $20 (Reg. $40)
- Gotham Knights $52 (Reg. $70)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2 $25 (Reg. $30+)
- Shin Megami Tensei III remaster $20 (Reg. $40)
- Monark: Deluxe Edition PS4 $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection from $20 (Reg. $40)
- Also matched at Amazon on Xbox (new all-time low)
- Or PS5 Limited Edition version for $120 (Reg. $150)
- New Pokémon Snap $39 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Sword $39 new or $30 pre-owned (Reg. up to $60)
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope $55 (Reg. $60)
- GameStop early Black Friday game sale up to 50% off
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $41 (Reg. $60)
- Mutant Mudds Collection Switch $24 (Reg. $30)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Sonic Colors Ultimate $15 (Reg. $40)
- Bayonetta 3 $48.50 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 3 $47 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby: Star Allies $45 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
- Resident Evil Village Switch Gameplay Demo FREE
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Just Dance 2023 pre-order with bonus pin set $60
- Or with Joy-Con Grips at Best Buy
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
