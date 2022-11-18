Early Black Friday game deals: Last of Us Part I, Spider-Man, Returnal, and much more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles and the early Black Friday discounts are kicking off today in a major way. After seeing the Xbox digital game sale go live yesterday, Sony has now launched its own massive savings event and many of the best first-party titles have now dropped to new all-time lows at Amazon. Alongside deep price drops on DualSense wireless controllers, PS Plus, and PS5 accessories (all of which are detailed right here), we are also now tracking notable prices on titles like The Last of Us Part I, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, and even more down below. While they might drop a touch lower, many of the prices here are matching the best of what we have seen advertised for Black Friday as well. Then be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best early Black Friday Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Early Black Friday game deals – PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

