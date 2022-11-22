ANYCUBIC’s Photon M3 Resin 3D Printer drops to new low of $227, more printers from $180

The official ANYCUBIC storefront on Amazon is now offering a selection of its 3D printers down at all-time lows for the holiday season. Leading the way is its Photon M3 Resin 3D Printer which is going for $226.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $320, this 29% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. The large 7.6-inch monochrome 4K+ LCD is paired with a matrix of UV LEDs below to cure each layer of a model with the build volume measuring 7.1×6.5×4-inches for printing larger items. While this printer can use any 405nm UV resin, you can adjust the power to work better with special materials or those that require less power to cure. The build plate with the Photon M3 has a new texturized checkerboard pattern that will let the resin get a better hold for higher print success. Head below for more ANYCUBIC deals.

More ANYCUBIC deals:

While you can find plenty of models online to print off with your new machine, there is something to be said about designing a model yourself and making it come to life. However, you’ll need a computer capable of running some modeling programs. One option you could go with is Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 256GB down at its best price ever of $799. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

ANYCUBIC Photon M3 Resin 3D Printer features:

7.6″ Screen & Large Print Volume: The ANYCUBIC Photon M3 resin printer features 7.6″ screen and can print up to max volume of 7.08″ x 6.45″ x 4.03″, giving you more possibilities for your creations. Adds a replaceable anti-scratch film (an extra protective film is included for replacement) to effectively prevent liquids from leaking to the LCD screen.

Ultra-fast Printing: Photon M3 resin printer fastest printing speed can reach 50mm/h, and the single-layer exposure curing time is as low as 1.5s. It only takes 2.5 hours to print a 12cm model, which is 2.5 times faster than other 2k resin printers, help get models faster.

Power UV Light: Using the latest ANYCUBIBC Light Turbo light source system, the LED lamp beads arranged in a matrix provide a powerful ultraviolet light source. The new build plate has a texturized checkerboard pattern that dramatically improves adhesion and print success rate.

