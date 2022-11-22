MUJJO Black Friday: First deals on iPhone 14 cases, wallets, more from $18 (Up to 80% off)

The MUJJO Black Friday deals are now live. MUJJO launched its new iPhone 14 vegan leather cases back in September (here’s our Tested with 9to5Toys review) before its new matching MagSafe wallets (here’s our hands-on review of those) and Envoy MacBook sleeves made an appearance, none of which have ever gone on sale…until now. In fact, the MUJJO gear very rarely ever goes on sale so the 20 to 80% sitewide sale that is now in full swing is delivering some of the first price drops on a wide range of its Apple gear accessories, new all-time lows, and an overall rare chance at some discounts. Head below for more details on the MUJJO Black Friday deals.

MUJJO Black Friday deals:

The official MUJJO Black Friday deals are ushering in the very first deals on its vegan leather iPhone 14 cases (as well as solid price drops on iPhone 13, 12, and older variants) and MagSafe wallets. We were big fans of the cases after going hands-on, much like 9to5 readers after they appeared in our roundup of the best iPhone 14 cases out there. The wireless charging and MagSafe-compatible cases feature a soft Japanese microfiber lining, metal clicky button covers, and are some of our favorite options in the price range.

The MUJJO site offers free shipping in orders over $75 and you can browse through the holiday deals right here or below for some of our favorite options.

MUJJO Black Friday highlights:

After you have made your way through the MUJJO Black Friday deals, you’ll want to scope some of the other iPhone 14 accessory offers now live for the holidays below:

MUJJO Leather MagSafe Wallet features:

Easy-access three-card wallet.

Compatible with iPhones that have MagSafe (12,13,14) as well as MagSafe compatible cases.

Vegetable-tanned Ecco leather ages beautifully, rated Gold for environmental standards.

Lined with luxurious Japanese microfibre with a satin-like finish.

Easy to attach, with silicone stripes for slip resistance.

Access cards from the top, base, or back.

