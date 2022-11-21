CASETiFY Black Friday deals at up to 30% off: iPhone 14 cases, metal Apple Watch band, more

The CASETiFY Black Friday event begins today. It launched its new iPhone 14 collection shortly after the new models arrived, just before we had a chance to go hands-on with the latest Bounce model, and we are now tracking some of the best price drops since then. The brand is one of the more popular options we feature in our annual best iPhone case roundups and it doesn’t often see price drops as low as this. Head below for more details on the CASETiFY Black Friday event.

CASETiFY Black Friday deals start now:

While we might see the sale parameters change as we push closer to Black Friday proper this week, you can now score up to 30% off just about everything it offers outside of the Co-Labs gear (you can see those right here and in our hands-on review). The sale breaks down like this: Buy one get 15% off, buy two get 25% off, or buy three and get 30% off – just be sure to use code BF2022 at checkout.

This sale applies to just about every other case style and design the brand offers, effectively delivering some of the best prices we have tracked all year (especially if you buy three items). You can browse through some of the best-sellers right here, but just about anything you find on the site (outside the exclusions mentioned above) is eligible.

This sale also applies to the brand new stainless-steel Monolink Apple Watch bands and matching metal cases we featured at the top of the month. Already delivering a competitive price tag for a band of this quality and construction by comparison to most noteworthy brands out there, regularly starting from $105 shipped, you can now bring that price down much lower bundling it with some cases or multiple colorways. This would represent the very first price drop here and, subsequently, the lowest we have tracked yet. Get a closer look at what to expect in our launch coverage.

Outside of the CASETiFY Black Friday deals, you’ll want to hit up some of the other now live Black Friday iPhone 14 gear deals we are tracking below:

