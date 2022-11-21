Totallee Black Friday sale now live with 50% off everything: iPhone 14 cases, more from $5

Justin Kahn -
Smartphone AccessoriesBlack Friday 2022totallee
50% off From $5
Totallee Black Friday sale

The 2022 Totallee Black Friday sale is live and it’s a big one. Among our favorite minimalist iPhone case brands out there, easily landing in our roundup of the best iPhone 14 cases, Totallee has now launched its Black Friday sale via its official Amazon storefront where you can now score 50% off just about everything it sells. That includes its entire range of iPhone 14 cases, its wireless chargers, the iPhone Ring Grip, and more. While we did see a brief and similar sale just after the iPhone 14 models launched a couple months ago, most price drops have sat in the 30% range and now’s your chance to land huge deals on the entire lineup as part of the now live Totallee Black Friday sale. Head below for more details. 

Totallee Black Friday sale

The Totallee Black Friday sale is now in full swing, knocking its clear and color iPhone 14 cases from $39 down to $19.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You can get a full breakdown of what to expect in our launch coverage of this year’s collection as well as our Tested with 9to5Toys review right here

Some of the brand’s other iPhone 14 accessories are also seeing deep 50% price drops for the holidays as well:

The iPhone 14 accessory brand Black Friday deals are going live well ahead of Thanksgiving this year, as expected, and you can browse through more of them below:

Total iPhone 14 Case features:

  • ULTRA THIN. Only 0.02 inches thin. No bulk. One of the thinnest iPhone 14 Pro cases on the market that helps you maintain the original beauty of your iPhone. This is the most pocket-friendly case for iPhone 14 Pro
  • ULTRA THIN. Only 0.02 inches thin. No bulk. One of the thinnest iPhone 14 Pro cases on the market that helps you maintain the original beauty of your iPhone. This is the most pocket-friendly case for iPhone 14 Pro
  • BETTER QUALITY. Unlike similar products this thin iPhone 14 Pro case is designed to perfectly fit your phone and not become loose and peel off your phone. Quality you can trust from a USA-based company

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Black Friday 2022

totallee

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Leo’s Fortu...
Jabra’s latest Elite earbuds fall to 2022 lows: 7...
Early Black Friday game deals: Sonic Frontiers, Stray, ...
simplehuman Black Friday sale up to 30% off: trash cans...
Meta Quest 2 VR Black Friday pricing goes live from $35...
Roku’s latest 4K AirPlay 2 streaming media player...
Cole Haan’s Giving Event takes up to 40% off site...
Amazon 2022 low hits Oral-B’s Pro CrossAction Ele...
Load more...
Show More Comments