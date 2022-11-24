First Black Friday cash discounts on Nintendo Switch: OLED $320, base model $268, more

Update: Woot is also offering the first notable deal on the Nintendo Switch OLED Model Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition at $339.99 (Reg. $360).

Woot is now offering the very first straight up cash discount on Nintendo’s latest model OLED Switch console at $319.99. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 deliver otherwise. Regularly $350 and currently selling for the usual $349 at Amazon, this is a relatively rare price drop outside of the holiday bundles and the lowest price we can find at $30 off the going rate. You can also score the base model at $267.99 Prime shipped. While we did just recently see the OLED model at full price with a $75 gift card attached, today’s deal is one of the lowest straight up cash discounts of the season with no mention of it seeing an official price drop in the Nintendo Black Friday preview. More gift card offers should pop up, but this is your chance at a solid cash deal. With the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet out in the wild, now’s your chance to catch’em all on the latest OLED display. More details below.

Nintendo Switch OLED features:

Introducing the newest member of the Nintendo Switch family. Play at home on the TV or on-the-go with a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen with the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system. In addition to a new screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model includes a wide adjustable stand for more comfortable viewing angles, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV mode (LAN cable sold separately), 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio in Handheld and Tabletop modes using the system’s speakers.

