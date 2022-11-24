Up to $20 in FREE Amazon credit with Black Friday gift cards from Apple, Nintendo, more

Thanksgiving and Black Friday gift card deals have now arrived at Amazon. We are still tracking $100 Apple gift cards for $95 with a $15 Target credit thrown in, but Amazon is now getting in on the deals. This year, it has (for the most part) decided to serve up FREE Amazon credit with the purchase of select gift cards from select retailers that you can then use towards your Black Friday purchases. And if you’re planning on scooping up some gift card gifts or stocking stuffers, you  might as well land yourself some FREE Amazon credit while you’re at it. Nintendo, Apple, Krispy Kreme, Uber, Yankee Candle, and more are all on tap this year. So head below for a closer look at the Black Friday gift card deals. 

Amazon Black Friday gift card deals

You’ll find all of the Amazon Black Friday gift card deals on this page. If 2022 is anything like year’s past, things will start selling out anytime so dive in soon. You’ll need to purchase the denominations for each retailer/brand and apply the promo code specified below to land the FREE Amazon credit. Offers like the Nintendo eShop gift card, however, are just a straight price drops, making for a particularly awesome stocking stuffer for Nintendo fans or just a notable chance to get even deeper deals in the now live Black Friday eShop sale.

Stay locked to our 2022 Black Friday deal hub for constant updates on all of the best price drops organized in one convenient place. 

Nintendo eShop gift card features:

  • Give the gift of fun with a Nintendo eShop gift code
  • It’s easy—apply it to your Nintendo eShop account in seconds.
  • It ensures that you’ll always have funds on hand to help with purchases of new games and applications
  • It’s designed for your Nintendo eShop purchases—no credit card required.
  • The perfect gift for anyone who loves to play—including you. Choose from over 1,000 new, classic and indie games – delivered directly to your Nintendo Switch system.

