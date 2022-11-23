Rare deal drops HORI’s Split Pad Pro Pokémon Switch controller to $50, more from $45

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $60 From $45

Amazon is now offering a rare price drop on the HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro Pokémon Legends: Arceus edition at $50 shipped. Regularly $60, this is only the second time we have seen it marked down and the best we can find. Just keep in mind you’ll find the more basic colorways starting from $44.99 shipped right now. The Pokémon model released alongside the matching Adventure Pack and Vault Case for fans of the world-famous pocket monster series. It delivers a “full-size” controller experience while using Nintendo Switch in handheld mode alongside a complete suite of triggers, thumbsticks, face buttons, shoulder triggers, and more. Head over to our launch coverage for a closer look and more details on the entire lineup of HORI Pokémon Legends: Arceus gear as well as our hands-on review of the game itself. Then hit the fold for additional details. 

If you prefer to use your Switch at home, something like the PowerA Joy Con Comfort Grips at under $10  are a notable way to deliver a more traditional controller experience to your Joy-Con. It is also a far more affordable solution than the Split Pad Pro. 

But while we are talking Nintendo Switch, be sure to dive into all of the now live Black Friday deals below:

HORI Pokémon Legends Switch Split Pad Pro features:

  • Full-size Controller experience in handheld mode
  • Larger grip, buttons, triggers, analog sticks, and d-pad
  • Assignable rear triggers, Turbo functionally, and more
  • Full color Pokemon Legends: Arceus artwork
  • Officially Licensed by Nintendo & The Pokemon Company International

