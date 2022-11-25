Black Friday game deals: Splatoon 3 $45, Mario Odyssey, Kirby Forgotten Land, more

The Black Friday Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals are now in full swing. Amazon is now offering the best price ever on Splatoon 3 for Nintendo Switch at $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is $15 or 25% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. While we have seen notable deals on the EU version at under $50, this offer marks the first chance we have tracked to score the North American version for a price this low. Nintendo’s latest addition to its squid shooter franchise delivers all-new gameplay modes, weapons, and a breadth of new areas to explore after being critically praised at launch. We are huge fans of the matching Nintendo Switch OLED console bundle (full review here), but if you didn’t get a chance to score one of those you can at least bring home the game to enjoy on any other Switch consoles – the Black Friday price drops on those are right here – with the best deal yet. Be sure to score the Black Friday Nintendo Switch console bundle while it’s in-stock and you’ll find the rest of the Black Friday Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Early Black Friday game deals:

Nintendo Switch:

PlayStation and Xbox:

Pre-orders:

Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off

8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order

First look at Sims 5, dubbed Project Rene, shows unique cross-platform play, plus more

PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it

Nintendo brings the original Earthworm Jim and more to Switch Online, available now

8BitDo intros new pro-grade multi-platform Ultimate controllers with charging docks, more

Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play

Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet

Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!