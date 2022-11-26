Kate Spade Black Friday takes 50% off sitewide: Handbags, wallets, accessories, more

The Kate Spade Black Friday Sale offers up to 50% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIYAY at checkout. Inside this sale you can score deals on handbags, wallets, accessories, and more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Knott Commuter Laptop Bag that’s marked down to $174 and originally sold for $348. This bag easily stores your 15-inch MacBook and essentials. It features two handle options for convienience and the pebbled leather is easy to wipe clean. Best of all, you can choose from four versatile color options and this would make a fantastic gift idea for the holiday season. Be sure to check out the rest of our top picks below and you will want to stay tuned to our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

