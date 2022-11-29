Focusrite’s 2022 Vocaster podcast interfaces now down at new lows from $150 (Up to $69 off)

Joining ongoing all-time lows on the Universal Audio units from $118, we are now tracking the best prices yet on the 2022 model Focusrite Vocaster audio interfaces. Amazon is now offering the Focusrite Vocaster Two Podcasting Audio Interface for $231.47 shipped. Regularly $300, this model launched this past June and is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low with nearly $69 in savings. You’ll also find the latest Vocaster One at the $149.99 Amazon all-time low, down $10 from our October mention and $50 from the usual $200 shipped. The main difference between the two is the number of simultaneous inputs. But both options deliver heads-up controls as well as interesting automatic gain adjustments and built-in FX alongside 3.5mm TRS or Bluetooth connectivity and a loopback channel. All of the details you need are waiting in our hands-on review right here and then head below for more details.

If you’re not sold on the Vocasters or are just looking for something even more compact and lightweight, the PreSonus AudioBox GO that launched earlier this year before we went hands-on is a notable alternative. It isn’t as robust an option with a more basic feature-set, but it also comes in at a more affordable $80.

Then go dive into our Apogee BOOM review – the brand’s most affordable 2×2 interface – as well as some of the new releases in the content creation space below:

Focusrite Vocaster interface features:

Automatically set gain to get a great recording level in seconds with 70 dB of gain on tap, plenty for any for any mic with no gain booster needed.

Enhance tool provides three presets and the Mute button helps remove interruptions while recording.

Connect your phone and capture the whole conversation or record music and other high-quality audio from your device straight onto your show. Camera out allows recording to your camera.

Grab audio from your computer and stream straight onto your show with Loopback.

Includes software from Hindenburg, SquadCast, and Acast along with Vocaster Hub which controls Vocaster’s onboard mixer. Easy Start gets creators recording easier than ever.

USB mic for podcasters; USB mic for creators; Shure MV7; Shure podcasting mic; PreSonus Revelator; PreSonus Revelator USB mic; Shure SM7B; Shure SM48; SM7B Mic; SM7B microphone

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!