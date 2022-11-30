Under Armour Flash Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 30% off your purchase

Under Armour is offering up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 30% off your purchase when you apply promo code EXTRA30 at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on sweatshirts, joggers, outerwear, running shoes, accessories, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Playoff Polo Shirt that’s marked down to $46 and originally sold for $65. This polo shirt can be worn throughout any season and you can choose over 30 color options. This style is stretch-infused, which is great for sports, and it’s highly breathable. With over 800 reviews, it’s rated 4.7/5 stars from Under Armour customers. Score even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

