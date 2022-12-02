HyperX ChargePlay Duo Xbox controller charger drops to Amazon 2022 low at $25 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is now offering the HyperX ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station for Xbox Series X|S at $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, this is 38% off the going rate, a 2022 Amazon low, and the best price we can find. It might not be the new see-through light-up model from 8Bitdo, but that one will cost you $45 right now. The HyperX ChargePlay Duo delivers a simple and compact solution that can dock a pair of Xbox Series X|S controllers at the same time with two included 1,400mAh rechargeable battery packs and covers – so you can flip them out as needed and always have a spare at the ready. You’ll also find a weighted base to keeps things stable when removing the controllers alongside LED display charging indicators. More details below.

If you’re looking for something even more affordable, this OIVO model can also charge up a pair of Xbox gamepads and currently sells for just under $18.50 Prime shipped. It drops down to 1,300mAh with the included battery packs and doesn’t come from as well known a brand, but it is relatively popular on Amazon and will save you some cash in the process.

If you’re still looking to land a current-generation Xbox console ahead of the holidays, you’ll find all of the best deals waiting our previous roundup right here. That’s on top of notable price drops on Razer’s Kaira Wireless Gaming Headset and 8Bitdo’s 2022 customizable Ultimate Xbox Controller as well as a rare deal on the collectible Xbox Series X Replica 8-Can Mini Fridge.

HyperX ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station features:

Designed for Xbox and is guaranteed to be compatible with Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Wireless Controllers. Charges two Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One Wireless Controllers simultaneously. Two rechargeable battery packs eliminate the cost of replacement batteries, and pack enough charge for hours of gaming. Includes convenient charge-through doors for Xbox Series XIS and Xbox One Wireless Controllers. Just set your controller to charge without having to remove the batteries.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!