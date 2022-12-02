8Bitdo’s 2022 customizable Ultimate Xbox Controller hits the Amazon low at $36 (Reg. $45)

Reg. $45 $36
8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox Series X

Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S for $35.99 shipped. Regularly $45, this is 20% off the going rate, the first notable price drops, and, subsequently, a new Amazon all-time low. As you might know from our launch coverage, this model released earlier this year as the brand’s first true Xbox gamepad. Alongside the usual host of custom button mapping action and trigger sensitivity adjustments, you’ll also find that traditional asymmetric Xbox thumbstick treatment here. Joining compatibility on Microsoft’s current-generation consoles, it also works with Xbox One, Windows 10/11 rigs, iOS, and Android. Get some additional details right here and head below for more. 

Update 12/2 @ 8:41 AM: Amazon is offering the 8Bitdo Lite SE Bluetooth Gamepad for Switch for $28.69 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $35, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon for this model.

While some folks swear by the 8Bitdo third-party controller experience, there are some more affordable options out there if you’re just looking for a casual couch co-op gamepad. The PowerA Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S is starting from under $27 shipped right now and we are also tracking Turtle Beach REACT-R Controller Wired model on sale for $24.95, down from the usual $40. The latter of which is now at a new Amazon low and you can get all of the details you need on the Superhuman Hearing-ready model in our launch coverage

First go check out the new Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle, but if you’re looking to score a deal on new Xbox console right now, swing by our roundup right here. There’s are some light deals available on Microsoft’s refurbished Series X listings as well as ongoing offers on Series S ready and waiting right here

8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller features:

  • Ultimate Software wirelessly with iOS and Android & wired on Xbox and PC
  • Custom Profile switch button, 3 profiles, switch on the fly
  • Customize button mapping, adjust stick & trigger sensitivity, vibration control and more
  • Two extra Pro-level Back Buttons and 3.5mm Audio Jack to directly connect your headphones
  • Perfect classic d-pad, trigger vibration, enhanced grip & a 3 meter cable

