GE Profile’s new Smart Mixer weighs your dough…and stops mixing when it’s done

To kick off the holiday season, Crate & Barrel is partnering with GE Profile to launch a brand-new unique stand mixer. Available for pre-order now, the new GE Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense will take your baking to the next level with a plethora of sensors and features. The biggest function is voice control and auto stopping when the mixing process is done, preventing your dough from being mixed too much. Sound intriguing? Keep reading to find out more about this $1,000 mixer.

Never overmix your dough again

Stand mixers aren’t new at all. In fact, they’re quite old when it comes to baking setups. However, GE Profile wanted to make what’s old new again when it comes to mixers, and that’s exactly where the Smart Mixer with Auto Sense comes in.

Featuring a traditional design, the Smart Mixer connects to both Alexa and Assistant for voice commands, like setting the mixing speed, and there’s even a built-in scale that can be used in combination with the app on your smartphone. The scale is designed to “precisely weigh ingredients in the mixing bowl,” so you don’t have to have any additional equipment out to start cooking.

Then there’s the Auto Sense technology, which is pretty crucial to how it functions, given that GE felt the need to put it in the name. The tech will actively monitor changes in texture and viscosity through torque measurements in order to “optimize mixing performance.” What does this mean? Well, the mixer will ensure that you don’t over or undermix a recipe again. It does this by automatically shutting off the mixer when it’s completed, taking the guesswork out of when it’s time to move to the next step.

This is also the first smart mixer with an “advanced digital brushless DC motor system” so far in the US, and it allows the mixer to run at a lower temperature for extended life and more consistent power outputs. Also, you’ll get access to GE’s SmartHQ app, which has “more than a dozen guided recipes,” which all offer “step-by-step instructions,” taking you through the entire process seamlessly.

The GE Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense is available exclusively at Crate & Barrel, where it’s already up for pre-order. Pricing comes in at $999.95 shipped, and units are slated to be delivered in mid-December.

9to5Toys’ Take

My wife is an avid baker, and she uses her stand mixer quite often. It’s always a hassle to try and stay on top of the mixing process, so having a machine that automatically stops for you when it’s done would be great. Plus, the built-in scale helps take the guesswork out of adding ingredients as you go, which has the ability to deliver a better end result.

