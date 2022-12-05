Omoton’s aluminum height-adjustable laptop stand with rotating base falls 40% to $30

Omoton’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Height-adjustable Laptop Stand with Rotating Base for $29.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $50, today’s 40% discount marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This laptop stand is ready to make your office setup more ergonomic and versatile. There’s a 360-degree rotatable base which lets you swivel the laptop to just about any position. On top of that, it’s both height- and tilt-adjustable so you can really place the laptop exactly where it should be. The stand is compatible with just about every laptop ranging from 11 to 16 inches, including Apple’s latest releases. It’s also comprised of aluminum to help with heat dispersion on your laptop. Keep reading for more.

If you need to prop up a tablet or smartphone, check out this plastic stand. It comes in at just $5 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon, which is 83% below today’s lead deal. It’s made from plastic and can fold flat for easy transport. Just keep in mind that this won’t support a laptop or even larger tablets, limiting its use a bit.

Don’t forget that we’re seeing the first discount on ASUS’ cloud gaming Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip. Down to $660 from its normal $730 going rate, this Chromebook is perfect for handling your day-to-day tasks as well as cloud gaming thanks to its unique design.

Omoton Laptop Stand features:

Featuring a 360° rotatable axis connecting with the base, this laptop stand allows you to swivel your laptop to any angle. It elevates your laptop to your eye level to fix your posture and reduce your neck and back stiffness. This adjustable laptop holder is designed to be used anywhere. Just folding this laptop stand for desk, then you can carry it to coffee shops, your office, or wherever you go. This computer stand for laptop is made of premium aluminum alloy, which is quite exquisite and has a smooth edge. The soft rubber pads on the top protect your laptop from sliding and scratches.

