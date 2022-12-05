Save 47% on Samsung’s latest HW-S800B 3.2.1-Ch. Soundbar System at its low of $400

For a limited time, Woot is offering the latest Samsung HW-S800B 3.2.1-channel Soundbar System for $399.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $748, this 47% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we tracked once before. This same soundbar currently goes for $598 from Amazon directly. This Samsung HW-S800B sound system consists of the main soundbar which can be used wirelessly while retaining Dolby Atmos support, or you can use the HDMI ARC connection if you prefer hard-wired connections, with center channel and up-firing speakers. The wireless subwoofer here will fill your room with that punchy bass that enhances any listening experience. This system can also calibrate itself to your room with Spacefit Sound when paired with a Samsung TV. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash but still want to go with Samsung, be sure to check out its HW-S50B/ZA 3.0-channel All-in-One Soundbar at $218. Unlike the option above, this Samsung sound system does not come with a subwoofer and lacks Dolby Atmos support, though Dolby Digital 5.1 and DTS Virtual:X support are present, both of which can simulate additional speakers all from one unit. Q-Symphony support is also here as well as it is in the HW-S800B above. This system will synchronize every compatible Samsung soundbar and TV to deliver “fully immersive audio” that will “flood your room all at once.”

Be sure to swing by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. Looking to upgrade your TV as well? We’re also tracking LG’s 2022 model G2 Series Class OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TVs starting from $1,697 with up to $600 in gift cards. Right now you can grab the 65-inch model with a $150 gift card marked down to $1,997. Joining the α9 Gen5 AI processor, it features a 120Hz refresh rate alongside NVIDIA G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium, and VRR to power through your gaming setup on top of Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands.

Samsung HW-S800B 3.2.1-channel Soundbar and Subwoofer features:

Unbelievably sleek, low-profile soundbar delivers high quality audio in a super slim package. Enjoy a surround sound experience with Dolby Atmos and skip the need for HDMI cables. Synchronized audio using every speaker in compatible Samsung TV and soundbars. Simply pair the soundbar with a compatible iPhone or other iOS device to play music.

