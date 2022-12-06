Osmo coding and genius iPad STEM learning kits undercut Black Friday from $31, plus more

Amazon has now launchd a new Osmo holiday sale loaded with fantastic deals on the brand’s popular STEM learning kits for iPad and Fire devices (Amazon’s Fire tablets are also now back on sale alongside a host of Apple iPad models). Pricing starts from $15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Ranging from starter kits in various forms for both Amazon and Apple tablets to a series of add-on kits for those already invested in the platform, this might very well be your last chance to score the kids some Osmo gear at a discount before the holidays. These sets can be a great way to ingratiate youngsters into the world of computing and tablets in a productive and educational way. We also happen to be tracking some better than Black Friday pricing on the iPad coding and Genius starter kits (everything you need outside of the tablet itself). Head below for a closer look.

Osmo starter kit holiday deals:

Osmo add-on holiday deals:

Joining the now live Amazon Fire tablet deals, including both standard and kids models, the iPad deals are still flying ahead of the holidays. You’ll find iPad mini, the latest Air models, and more marked down right here.

Osmo Coding Starter Kit features:

Actual product packaging may vary from the image displayed. Components within the box remain the same. OSMO IS MAGIC: Fun-filled & award winning learning games. Children interact with actual hand held pieces & an iPad, bringing a child’s game pieces & actions to life (No WiFi necessary for game play). An Osmo Base is included, an iPad is not included, both are required for game play.

TEACHING: Use hands-on physical blocks, coding commands, to control the character Awbie on a fun-filled adventure (Coding Awbie), an introduction to coding. Use coding blocks to learn coding’s creative side while developing an ear for rhythm, melody, and harmony – make your beat come alive, learn patterns & loops with over 300+ musical sounds (Coding Jam). Share a composed Jam with family, friends & the Jam community. Solve advanced side-by-side coding puzzles solo or with others, playing at their own level, using teamwork & strategy to unlock new worlds & coding 60+ puzzles (Coding Duo).

