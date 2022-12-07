elago’s new Game Boy-style AirPods Pro 2 case just hit a new Amazon low at $18

The official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its new Game Boy-style AW5 AirPods Pro 2 Case Case from $18.04 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. While we have seen the gray model down at $19 previously, it regularly fetches $22 in all colors directly from elago and is now at the lowest we have tracked since it launched just before Black Friday this year. Designed specifically for Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 and currently listed as arriving before Christmas on Amazon, now’s your chance to land the novel nostalgic case in time for gifting. It features a Nintendo Game Boy-style design, the brand’s usual silicone treatment, and a cutout to support Apple’s new lanyard connector. It is also wireless charging-compatible and will allow the front LED to shine through. Head below for more.

We are also still tracking new all-time lows on elago’s clear AirPods Pro 2 cases with deals starting from under $10 Prime shipped. You’re not going to get the vintage vibes the AW5 model delivers, but these ones will also allow Apple’s case design to shine through.

Then browse through some of the other new AIrPods Pro 2 gear we have featured if you’re still on the hunt for a notable add-on gift or to safe-guard your own set:

elago AW5 AirPods Pro 2 Case:

