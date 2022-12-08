8Bitdo’s customizable Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller for Switch, PC, more now $40 (Reg. $50)

For today only, as part of its Lightning deals, Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller for $39.99 shipped. All three colorways are marked down, but you’ll want to act fast because this deal is only live for another 7 hours and some options are starting to sell out. Regularly $50, it launched back in March of last year, is now at the lowest price we can find, and is matching our previous mention at 20% off. Not to be confused with the wired model that drops into the $28 range sometimes, this model delivers wireless Bluetooth connectivity to Nintendo Switch, PC, macOS, Android, and Raspberry Pi. The 8Bitdo Ultimate companion software can be used to remap the buttons, adjust the hair triggers, and tweak the vibration settings alongside built-in motion controls and a 20-hour rechargeable battery. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

That aforementioned wired model makes for a notable alternative with a similar experience to today’s lead deal outside of the untethered connectivity. It is currently selling for just over $35 on Amazon and features almost all of the same bonus controls, including the back paddles, and connectivity with the Ultimate software for customizations.

Alongside this ongoing price drop on the brand’s latest Xbox Ultimate wired gamepad, you’ll want to browse through some of the new 8Bitdo releases below in case anything catches your eye while there’s still time for shipping ahead of the holidays:

8Bitdo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller features:

2 pro-level back Buttons. .Compatibility : Switch – 1.0.0 and above (Switch), 9.0.0 and above (Lite)., Windows – Windows 7 and above, Bluetooth4.0., macOS – 10.10 and above., Android – 4.0 and above., Steam – Windows 7 and above, macOS 10.9 and above., Raspberry Pi – Bluetooth 2.0 and above, 2B, 2B+, 3B, Zero

Ultimate software now on PC, Android and iOS.

Custom profile switching, enhanced grip & 4-Way mode switching button.

Wireless Bluetooth, rumble vibration, motion controls, USB-C, 20 hour rechargeable battery.

