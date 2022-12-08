National Geographic’s Rock Tumbling Kit polishes three pounds of gems at low of $88

National Geographic Rock Tumbling Kit

National Geographic Toys (99% positive feedback in last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering its Rock Tumbling Kit for $87.99 shipped. Normally going for $130, this 32% discount, or solid $42 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. This kit comes with everything you need to take a rough gem and polish it down to a shiny piece suited for display. The tumbler here can take a maximum capacity of three pounds with the included grit and new, reusable GemFoam polishing the gems down. The GemFoam is the final step and just needs water to create an “incredible shine” on the gemstones. A detailed, full-color learning guide is included to help you along the way. Head below for more.

While the kit above will let you polish the gemstones included within, you may need more grit to polish more stones you get. You can take some of your savings here and grab the National Geographic Rock Tumbler Grit Set for $25. The four steps of grit included here will help you polish up to 20 pounds of rocks, gems, glass, and more. This grit can be sued with any rock tumbler, though National Geographic states it will work best with its own branded tumblers.

While the rock tumbler above could be a great gift for some kids, others may have more interest in gaming, so why not check out the Razer Limited Edition Captain America Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller Bundle? It is currently marked down to $120, the lowest price we can find. You’re looking at an official Razer-made Xbox wireless controller adorned with Captain America iconography alongside an included and matching magnetic charging cradle.

National Geographic Rock Tumbler Kit features:

This professional rock polisher makes it fun and easy to turn rough rocks into beautifully polished gemstones, thanks to its 3-pound capacity, simple operation, and durable design. Also includes 3 pounds of rocks to tumble, 5 jewelry fastenings, grit, strainer, and our innovative GemFoam polisher.

