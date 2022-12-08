Razer’s LE Captain America wireless Xbox gamepad and charger now $60 off at $120

Woot is now offering the Razer Limited Edition Captain America Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller Bundle down at $119.99 shipped. Regularly $180 and still fetching as much at Amazon, this is $60 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also $5 under the lowest we have tracked at Amazon historically. You’re looking at an official Razer-made Xbox wireless controller adorned with Captain America iconography alongside an included and matching magnetic charging cradle. Textured grips sit alongside Razer’s analog impulse triggers, bumpers, and back case with compatibility on Xbox One, Series X|S, and PC systems. Get more details in our launch coverage and down below.

The Star Wars-themed models of Razer’s Xbox controller setup are unfortunately going for even more than this particularly low Woot offer. But all things considered, the new Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Controller only goes for $5 more – full hands-on review here – than the Razer option and you can score the standard issue Xbox wireless gamepads for around $50 right now.

Just be sure to scope out 8Bitdo’s 2022 customizable Ultimate Xbox Controller while it’s at the $36 Amazon low as well as this deal on the collectible Xbox Series X Replica 8-Can Mini Fridge. Here’s the new Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle if you haven’t checked it out yet and everything you need to know about the now confirmed Xbox first-party game price increases coming into effect next year.

Razer LE Captain America Xbox Controller features:

Inspired by the new Captain America: A suit and shield aren’t what defines a hero—their character does. But if you’re ready to take the mantle, then become a symbol of good with the limited-edition, officially licensed Marvel Xbox controller and charging stand.

Wireless and Universal: Designed to work with Xbox Series X|S and all Xbox One models, pair the controller quickly and easily with just one button—a fast, stable connection that also works for PC or Mac gaming (Requires Xbox Wireless Adapter sold separately).

Impulse Analog Triggers: Whether firing a gun or taking hits, feel the action and be in the moment with triggers that not only vibrate during gameplay, but are pressure-sensitive for a finer level of precision.

