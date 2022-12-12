Amazon offers Anne Klein watches from $27 shipped (up to 65% off), more

Today only, as part of its Very Merry Deals, Amazon is offering up to 65% off Anne Klein watches starting from $27 shipped. Prices are as marked. One of our top picks from this sale is the Genuine Diamond Dial Ceramic Bracelet Watch that’s currently marked down from $45, which is $65 off the original rate. This watch will add a beautiful touch to any outfit and can be dressed up or down easily. It’s available in three color options and has an adjustable band for a customized fit. The face features a scratch resistant lens and it’s water resistant up to 100 feet. Head below to find all of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Cole Haan Holiday Flash Sale that’s offering up to 60% off sitewide and outdoor styles with pricing from $100.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!