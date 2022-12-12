QNAP’s Intel-powered 6-bay 2.5GbE NAS is perfect for Plex at Amazon low of $559 ($90 off)

Amazon is now offering the QNAP TS-653D-4G 6-bay NAS for $559 shipped. Down from $649, today’s deal saves $90 and marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve seen only a handful of times before. This NAS is perfect for the person who wants to expand their at-home storage setup. It boasts an Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core processor, which can actually be used for 1080p transcoding with Plex if you run a home media server thanks to its integrated HD Graphics 600. There are six 3.5-inch drive bays which can also handle 2.5-inch SSDs, a PCIe Gen 2 slot for network expansion (or even adding NVMe storage), and dual 2.5Gb Ethernet ports. With 4GB of DDR4 RAM installed, you actually have the ability to expand it to 8GB in the future if you need more memory for intensive applications. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up this 6TB NAS-ready hard drive at Amazon for $100. It’s the WD Red drive, which Western Digital has rated for NAS usage with up to 180TB per year workloads, which is far more than the average user pushes through a storage server. I’ve used WD Red drives for nearly a decade and have had very few, if any, fail on me during that time.

Not sure whether you should build a NAS or buy one? We went in-depth comparing Unraid to TrueNAS and Synology to help you make the best decision. While we didn’t specifically cover QNAP in the article, it’s similar enough to Synology on a pre-built platform that you can still use it to help make the right decision.

QNAP 6-bay NAS features:

By integrating Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core 2.0 GHz processor and 2.5GbE connectivity, the TS-653D not only provides modern businesses an excellent NAS solution to upgrade to 2.5GbE environments for productive daily backup/restore tasks, but also provides gamers with ample storage for their vast game collections. Up to 5 Gbps transfer speeds can be made by setting port trunking with the two built-in 2.5GbE ports.

